Odisha: Angul reports 443 new COVID19 cases in the past 24 hours

Angul: Angul reports 443 new COVID19 cases in the past 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 7,395 new COVID19 cases in the past 24 hours. State’s total caseload stands at 8,06,094. Odisha reports 40 fatalities due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours. State’s death toll at 2952, informs H&FW Department.
New positive Cases: 7395
In quarantine: 4169
Local contacts: 3226
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 443
2. Balasore: 285
3. Bargarh: 171
4. Bhadrak: 238
5. Balangir: 81
6. Boudh: 133
7. Cuttack: 868
8. Deogarh: 57
9. Dhenkanal: 81
10. Gajapati: 52
11. Ganjam: 69
12. Jagatsinghpur: 288
13. Jajpur: 516
14. Jharsuguda: 66
15. Kalahandi: 166
16. Kandhamal: 76
17. Kendrapada: 341
18. Keonjhar: 158
19. Khurda: 1069
20. Koraput: 161
21. Malkangiri: 110
22. Mayurbhanj: 384
23. Nawarangpur: 196
24. Nayagarh: 243
25. Nuapada: 22
26. Puri: 356
27. Rayagada: 125
28. Sambalpur: 137
29. Sonepur: 91
30. Sundargarh: 267
31. State Pool: 145
New recoveries: 11347
Cumulative tested: 12111143
Positive: 806094
Recovered: 724402
Active cases: 78687