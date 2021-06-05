Jammu and Kashmir reports1723new positive cases, 263961 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that1723 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),599from Jammu division and 1124from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 297602.Also 34 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,13 from Jammu Division and 21 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2731 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1107 from Jammu Division and 1624 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 297602 positive cases, 29615 are Active Positive, 263961 have recovered and 4026have died; 1960in Jammu division and 2066 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 8746810test results available, 8449208 samples have been tested as negative till4th June, 2021.

Till date 2135558 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 80993 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 29615 in isolation and 145655in home surveillance. Besides, 1875269 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 66419 positive cases (including 303 cases reported today) with 3694 Active Positive, 61933recovered (including 292cases recovered today), 792 deaths; Baramulla has 21915 positive cases (including 177 cases reported today)with 2432Active Positive, 19222recovered (including205 cases recovered today), 261 deaths; Budgam reported 20876positive cases (including128 cases reported today)with 1696 active positive cases, 18992 recovered (including 264cases recovered today), 188deaths; Pulwama has 13680 positive cases (including 138 cases reported today)with2093Active Positive, 11415recovered (including 221 cases recovered today)and 172 deaths; Kupwara has 12505 positive cases (including 111 cases reported today), 1433 Active Positive, 10924recoveries (including 172 cases recovered today), 148deaths; Anantnag district has 14913 positive cases (including 72 cases reported today)with 3409 Active Positive, 11329recovered (including 212 cases recovered today), 175 deaths; Bandipora has 8651 positive cases (including48 cases reported today), with708Active Positive and 7847 recoveries (including 67cases recovered today),96 deaths; Ganderbal has 8962 positive cases (including 37cases reported today)with 1027Active Positive, 7865 recoveries (including 75 cases recovered today)and70deaths; Kulgam has 10188 positive cases (including 88 cases reported today)with 1429 Active Positive, 8651recoveries (including77 cases recovered today)and 108 deaths while as Shopian has 5395 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today),1082active positive cases, 4257 recoveries (including 39 cases recovered today)and56 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 51380 positive cases (including 165 cases reported today) with 4586 active positive cases, 45704recoveries (including 389 cases recovered today), 1090 deaths; Udhampur has 10776 positive cases (including 53cases reported today), 499active positive cases, 10149 recoveries (including57 cases recovered today)and128deaths; Rajouri has 9982 positive cases (including 73 cases reported today)with 924active positive, 8869recoveries (including 111 cases recovered today)and 189deaths; Doda has 5951 positive cases (including 48cases reported today)with1044Active positive, 4815recovered (including 100 cases recovered today)and 92deaths; Kathua has 8898 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today), 324 active positive cases, 8434recovered(including 39cases recovered today) and 140deaths; Kishtwar has 4102 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today)with 226 Active Positive, 3841 recoveries (including 58 cases recovered today)and35 deaths; Samba has 6857 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today)with 935 active positive cases, 5809 recoveries (including 119cases recovered today)and 113 deaths; Poonch has 5479 positive cases (including 95 cases reported today)with947active positive, 4453recoveries (including 101 cases recovered today)and 79 deaths; Rambanhas 5307 positive cases (including 75 cases reported today)with766 active positive cases, 4485 recoveries (including 85 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths while Reasi has 5366 positive (including 12 cases reported today)with 361 active positive cases, 4967 recoveries (including48 cases recovered today)and 38 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 297602 positive cases in J&K, 21688have been reported as travelers while 275914as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2992 COVID dedicated beds, 2578 Isolation beds with 2093vacant beds and 414 ICU beds where 275 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2853 COVID dedicated beds, 2699 Isolation beds where 1555 beds are vacant and 154 ICU beds where 87are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5845 COVID dedicated beds, 5277 Isolation beds with 3648 beds vacant and 568 ICU beds with 362vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing allnecessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 18.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.