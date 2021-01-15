Odisha: Angul District reports 18 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Angul District reports 18 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 186 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours; 108 are quarantine cases & 78 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,32,949.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 18
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Balangir: 8
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 14
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 1
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 8
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kendrapada: 3
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 7
17. Koraput: 1
18. Mayurbhanj: 5
19. Nawarangpur: 2
20. Nayagarh: 2
21. Nuapada: 4
22. Puri: 14
23. Rayagada: 1
24. Sambalpur: 20
25. Sonepur: 4
26. Sundargarh: 35
27. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 210
Cumulative tested: 7319608
Positive: 332949
Recovered: 328832
Active cases: 2166