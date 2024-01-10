Odisha: Amarendra led BJD’s parallel group organised a massive rally at Jagatsinghpur, traffic in the town was thrown out of gear for 4 hours

Report by Kahnu Nanda, JAGATSINGHPUR: The former district BJD unit president Amarendra Das’s BJD’s parallel group organized a rally, massive Karmi Samilani, and get-together in Jagatsinghpur headquarters on Wednesday. Sources informed that the congregation was drawn attendance of huge numbers of BJD sympathizers mainly detractors of MLA Prashant Muduli, largely youth mass, students and women from Jagatsinghpur assembly constituency.

Traffic in the town was thrown out of gear for around four hours from 9 am to 1 pm due to the Amarendra rally starting from Gandhi Chhak to Charchika Bazar here covering 4kms, however, police and traffic personnel managed the situation well and helped the vehicular and commuters by making the major thoroughfares free from congestion. The situation turned worse when the rally passed through the town and marched towards the venue at Charchika Bazar.

Former Zilla Parishad president Devidatta Mohanty chaired the meeting accompanied by Jagatsinghpur Ex block chairman Prasanna Swain, vice chairman Laxmikanta Swain, BJD leaders Suresh Nanda, SK Rakib Uddin, Devi Prasad Sahani, Sulochana Das and scores of former PRI members and BJD sympathizers from Naugaon and Jagatsinghpur blocks.

The attending Amarendra supporters urged BJD state leadership to give a party ticket to Amarendra Das for the Jagatsinghpur assembly seat for the ensuing 2024 elections. .

Speaking on the occasion Amarendra discussed the state ruling BJD government’s success stories and the able leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pushing Odisha towards the development of each sector in past 24th years. Our chief minister Naveen Patnaik has become the second longest-serving chief minister of a state in India The people of Odisha want to carry on Naveen’s regime sixth time so BJD followers should work hard to strengthen party’s organizational growth at the gross root level for the upcoming 2024 elections, Amarendra urged.

While political observers were astonished to watch the rally and congregation and opined that such a mass gathering had been unnoticed at the BJD foundation day held at Jagatsinghpur headquarters a fortnight ago,

Report said that Amarendra had been denied a ticket for the 2019 elections, BJD had fielded Prashant Muduli for the Jagatsinghpur assembly segment who won the election, and Amarendra had been awarded the party district president post during the 2019 polls.

But due to a few undisclosed reasons, Amarendra dropped from the party president post and was given the chairman post of Cashew Development Corporation and MLA Prashant Muduli had occupied the post of BJD’s district president. After MLA Muduli engaged the party president his relationship with Amarendra turned sour, Amarendra and his supporters were ignored by MLA Muduli as a consequence Amarendra launched a parallel group inside the party taking MLA Muduli’s detractors.

Political observers opine that despite san any post and position in the party Amarendra is eying for a party ticket for the coming 2024 elections, pushing organizational works in blocks, municipality and Panchayat’s past couple of years drawing public attention seemingly, that he proved on Wednesday gathering, sources said.