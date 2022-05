Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections BJD’s nominees, senior leader Sasmit Patra, Manas Mangaraj, Sulata Deo, and Niranjan Bishi have filed their nominations at the Odisha Assembly here, today.

Notably, the voting for the elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on June 10 and the results will be announced at 5 pm on the same date.