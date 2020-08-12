Odisha: A Gram Nyayalaya originates in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A Gram Nyayalaya was launched in Raghunathpur block under Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday, Odisha High Court justice Kumari Sanju Panda inaugurated this village court accompanying high court register R K Bose, District judge Ananda Chandra Behera, judicial officers from several courts of Jagatsinghpur district and collector S K Mohapatra.

Speaking at the inaugural event Justice Panda said following Gram Nyayalaya’s Act 2008 enacted by parliament of India emphasized establishment of Gram Nyayalaya for speedy and easy access to justice system in the rural areas.

The Gram Nyayalaya has power to adjudicate both criminal and civil suits, claims and disputes specified in the first schedule and second schedule to the Act. The Gram Nyayalaya aims delivering justice at Panchayat or village level and fast delivery of justice to litigants as well as reducing cases in existing courts.

The state government after consulting High court can establish this village court in Panchayat at intermediate level or a group of contiguous Panchayats. Acting on the high court approval Raghunathpur Gram Nyayalaya was inaugurated, Justice Panda revealed.

The inauguration function was attended by lawyers and bar association members of Jagatsinghpur district, civil officials and persons from legal fraternities, media persons and newly appointed Gram Nyayalaya judge Dr Sumitra Biswal.

Related

comments