State Cabinet approved tender for the work of Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Government in its 48th Cabinet meeting has approved in principle,Gangadhar Meher Lift Canal System to provide assured irrigation to the chronically drought affected areas of Bijepur. The assurance given by the Chief Minister to the people of Bijepur is going to be fulfilled. The State Cabinet today approved the tender for this work amounting to 1138.63 crore.

The project will provide irrigation to 25,600 hectares of Agricultural land in 124 villages, including 15,200 hectres covering 77 villages of Bijepur Block, 6,400 hectares covering 23 villages in Sohela Block and 3,840 hectares in 19 villages of Barapali Block of Baragarh district and 5 villages in Dunguripali Block of Subarnapur district. This will improve the economic condition of the farmers.

The construction work will be done through Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) mode on turnkey basis with project completion period of 30 months. There is a provision of installation of automated micro irrigation system in 30% command area of the project. This process will help the farmers to increase productivity by optimum utilisation of water(per crop more drop).

