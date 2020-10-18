Odisha: 9 candidates for Tirtol by-poll, after scrutiny of nomination papers

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: After scrutiny of nomination papers held on Saturday, as many as 9 candidates from different political parties including independents were remained in elections fray.

District election department official sources informed that scrutiny of nomination papers were held in returning officer cum ADM Jagatsinghpur chamber accompanying general observer to by poll Mr P Rajendra Chollen, few candidates and their accredited representatives.

All the nomination papers were verified and scrutinized, later reported altogether valid and flawless, returning officer Satchidananda Sahoo declared overall received nomination papers by candidates were valid.

Candidates whose nomination papers were declared lawful named as Bijaya Shankar Das [BJD], Rajkishor Behera [BJP], Himansu Bhusan Mallick [INC],Bijaya Kumar Bhoi [CPI] and five independents were Arjuna Charan Behera, Smt Golap Manjari Bhoi, Rabindra Nath Sethy, Ramesh Chandra Mallick and Sachitra Mallick.

