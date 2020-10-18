Odisha business man Rohit Kumar Das passed away

Bhubaneswar: Rohit Kumar Das popularly known as RKD in the business of construction passed away in the late hours of Saturday night while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, family sources said. He was 64 and survived by wife, son and two daughters. He was initially infected with COVID, but later developed complications even after testing negative of the COVID infection.

Starting from scratch Rohit Kumar Das established RKD construction and was director of the firm. It is through his vision and strategic planning, that RKD Construction turned in to a multimillion company within a short span of time. Over 4 decades Das built up his company into the largest infrastructure company of the state and expanded its wings into states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Assam.

Das identified the vast growth potential for construction industry in Odisha and channelized his finance, efforts and energy to transform his dream of making RKD a leading name in the construction sector in Odisha in to reality.

Through his efforts, RKD Construction could bag projects from NHAI, State Government and esteemed private sector organizations as Jindal / NALCO/ IOCL / SAIL / NTPC to name just a few.

His commitment to share his vision and wisdom for the growth of Odisha through supreme quality civil construction across the state remains undeterred even after 4 decades.

As a man of great stature, Das understood the need for retaining qualified hands for the success of construction industry. He ensured that RKD Construction offered friendly work environment and always encouraged the right talent with various incentives.

He is also the Chairman & Managing Director of Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt. Ltd. that fully owns and operates star hotels in Odisha under the brand name “The Crown” in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda.

