Odisha: 64 new COVID19 cases reported in Cuttack city Today

Cuttack: Out of the 105 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in  Cuttack district, 64 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). 54 cases from quarantine centre and 10 local contact cases. Another 10 recoveries have been reported recently.

