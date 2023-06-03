Odisha 5t Secretary V K Pandian visited SCB Hospital in Cuttack to meet injured undergoing treatment

Cuttack: As per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM(5T) V K Pandian visited SCB Hospital in Cuttack to meet the injured undergoing treatment, following the train accident in Baleswar. Secretary took stock of treatment & assured patients of the best of medical care.

During his visit, Secretary also met the doctors who were among the first to come forward & donate blood for train accident victims. On behalf of CM Naveen Patnaik, Secretary expressed gratitude to the doctors who went beyond call of duty to save precious lives with such inspiring acts.