A senior delegation of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today

New Delhi: A senior delegation of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi today.

The delegation gave a representation on various issues pertaining to functioning of Gurudwaras and other SGPC matters including inclusion of Gurudwaras under the management of the SGPC Board. The delegation felt that this will streamline the management of Gurudwaras. Union Home Minister assured the leaders of support and cooperation in these matters.