Odisha 5T Secretary Reviews ‘High School Transformation’ Programme of Sundargarh District

Sundargarh: All the Govt. High Schools of Sundargarh district are going to be transformed under the 5T initiative of govt. of Odisha. The review for forty schools, to be covered under first phase of the programme was held on Saturday. 5T Secretary VK Pandian reviewed the programme over video conferencing from the Lok Seva Bhawan and interacted with the stakeholders connected at all 17 blocks of the district.

A ‘Vision Document’ prepared by the district was released on the occasion. The document highlights the roadmap, role of stakeholders & new programs initiated to achieve the vision. Similarly micro-plan for each school is being prepared.

The Collector & DM, Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan welcomed all while introducing the ‘High School Transformation Programme’ at Sundargarh. He extended gratitude to the government for launching the innovative programme and solicited wholehearted support from all concerned to make the programme successful.

“Hon’ble CM has envisioned to transform the government schools in the state. This would enhance the learning environment, standard of teaching and usher holistic development of the school through collaboration of parents, alumni and local community. By achieving this mandate, we can ensure a better future for our students” said the 5T Secretary VK Pandian, while reviewing the programme. He appealed to ensure everyone’s combined effort to augment the process of transformation.

The Collector & DM Sundargarh, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan informed the media after the review that “Under the High School Transformation initiative, all the Government, Aided & TRW schools have been included. We have kept the target of completing the first phase transformation before 2nd October 2021. Through this effort, we can revamp the learning environment in govt schools while reaffirming our thrust on the future career building for students.”

The review meeting was attended by PD, DRDA Bhairab Singh Patel, DMF CEO Rasai Laguri, DEO Pramod Kumar Sarangi and other senior officials of the district. Similarly, Headmasters, Teachers, Parents, SMC members, Panchayati Raj representatives along with the BDOs and BEOs attended the VC at their respective block.

