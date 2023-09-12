Odisha: 45 Medical Officers joined ESI Hospitals & Dispensaries today

Bhubaneswar: 45 Medical Officers joined ESI Hospitals & Dispensaries today. A Nijukti Parba along with Orientation Programme was organized today at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan for this purpose.

Addressing the function, CM Sri Naveen Patnaik said that quality and free healthcare has been the fundamental feature of our healthcare delivery system. Our policy is driven by our motto of Sustha Odisha Sukhi Odisha.

45 hospitals and 12 dispensaries are now providing health care facilities under Labour & ESI Dept. Steps are being taken to establish 5 more hospitals under the department.