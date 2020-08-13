Odisha: 31% or One-third population of Berhampur developed antibodies to COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director, Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar while briefing on the COVID-19 situation and status of testing in the State said that as much as 31% or One-third population of Berhampur has developed antibodies to COVID-19.

A Sero-survey undertaken by 5 teams in various places of Ganjam District along with Berhampur Municipal Corporation indicates the decline rate of COVID-19. She also informed that Sero-survey shall be conducted in Gajapti district and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area very soon.

Related

comments