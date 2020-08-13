Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to unfurl the Tri-colour in the State level Independence Day celebration to be held at Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shall unfurl the Tri-colour in the State level Independence Day celebration to be held at Exhibition Ground at 9AM on 15th August. Keeping in view the Covid restriction, general public is not allowed to the ground and direct telecast of the programme will be made available on TV Channels coordinated by I&PR Department. ODRAF, OSAP, Special Security Battalion and State Brass Band shall participate in the Parade. Final rehearsal of the Parade was conducted today.

