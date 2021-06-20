Odisha: 28 hatchlings of the critically endangered Gharials spotted in the Mahanadi, near Satkosia range

Bhubaneswar: State is witnessing natural nesting of Gharials after a span of 45 yrs in a major boost to wildlife conservation in Odisha. As many as 28 hatchlings of the critically endangered species have been spotted in the Mahanadi, near Satkosia range.

