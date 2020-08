Cuttack: Out of the 131 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 115 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 122 recoveries(12th August data) have been reported recently.

CMC have ramped up COVID19 testing using Rapid antigen-based tests in camp mode at several important & vulnerable locations of Cuttack city. Places with high population density & slums are given priority. The testing facilities will be further scaled up to all PHCs very soon.

