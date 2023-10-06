Odia Girl Manaswini Maharana Clinches Gold at YAI Senior National Sail-ing Championship

Bhubaneswar : Manaswini Maharana, a native of Panibandha village, Ganjam block, Ganjam district, Odisha, achieved a remarkable victory by securing the gold medal in yachting at the Yachting Association of India’s (YAI) Senior National Sailing Championship, competing in the RX women’s category. This prestigious event unfolded in Mumbai from September 20th to Septem-ber 26th, 2023. Currently, she is serving as a facilitator for the nutrition project of the Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) at Chatrapur Block in Ganjam.

Reflecting on her journey, Manaswini said, ‘Throughout the competition, I faced challenging condi-tions, battling heavy rain and strong winds. My coach, Sabir Bux, provided unstinted support and pushed me to overcome my fears as I dedicated myself to rigorous practice.’ She continued, ‘My daughter’s words of encouragement strengthened my determination to succeed”

Manaswini proudly holds the title of being the first woman in Odisha to excel in this sport category. ‘I extend my heartfelt thanks to Tata Steel Foundation’s (TSF) unit head, Rocky Martin, for consistently motivating me. I’m also grateful to my in-laws, parents, and husband, who have been unwavering pillars of support throughout my journey.

Now she is setting her sights on achieving a gold medal in the upcoming National Sailing Champion-ship scheduled for October. Her ultimate goal is to represent Odisha and India on the international stage in sailing competitions in the near future.

Sabir Bux, a distinguished Limca record holder and international scuba diver who serves as Ma-naswini’s coach, said, ‘My journey with Manaswini began in 2009, and her commitment to her aspirations and her exemplary sportsmanship have been nothing short of inspiring. At this moment, she is diligently preparing for the upcoming national-level championship, and I have every confi-dence that she will continue to excel on this remarkable journey.

Manaswini has a history of stellar achievements in sailing. She has previously participated in the National Games in 2013 and 2018 in Goa, winning over 13 gold medals in sailing competitions and being declared the national champion. She secured the gold title at the Bangkong Open Sailing Competition. She has participated and achieved top positions in several other competitions across India, including the Indian Navy Sailing Championship. The Government of Odisha recognized her excellence in sailing by awarding her the Biju Patnaik Kanya Ratna for representing Odisha at the National Games.

Competing against the nation’s finest yachtsmen and women, Manaswini’s victory is a testament to her unwavering resolve and outstanding skills. Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) takes immense pride in celebrating the remarkable achievement of Manaswini and extends its heartfelt congratulations to her on her exceptional triumph.