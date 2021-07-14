Odia Boy Keshab Satpathy Featured In The Leading Russian Magazine

Bhubaneswar’s Keshab Satpathy has added another feather to his cap. This young model from Odisha has made it to the latest edition of ‘Marika’, a leading magazine of Russia. Talking about this recent collaboration and his journey, Keshab states, “It was amidst the pandemic I got connected with Marika when one of their stylists came across my Instagram profile and approached me to submit my works as they felt I had the caliber to break through their selection. I must say Instagram has become a major source of connection for the good these days.”



Keshab’s feature in the Marika has an aesthetic appeal towards readers. Giving a glimpse, he says, “I have always been connected to aesthetics and it is every bit of my life where try and find and create art and meaning through my work so during the shoot as well I had in my mind that it had to something very unique and original while keeping a major touch of vintage and art and so it was shot with books and paintings around and later I submitted the pictures under art section and it turned out I became the youngest and the only one Artist from India to feature at the MARIKA.

Keshab is a student of Loyola School, Bhubaneswar. However, his passion for modeling made him pursue both on a parallel plane. Apart from this, Keshab is a voracious reader who also possesses a keen interest in painting. “growing up I was not who I am today. I was a very shy kid with an extremely overthinking mind and at the age of 14, I was lost given that the age itself tells you why! but since it was since I started reading books and started painting I learned patience and calmness and I must say reading has changed me completely.



As Oprah Winfrey once said, ‘you will never meet someone who was a great reader when they were young who is not successful’ and I truly believe that. I gift books to my friends and family and especially the young people who up to me for the little inspiration that I give out and I want to continue doing what I do and work for art and people and inspire more young minds to do more and create aesthetics and most importantly be kind to each other because that is the reason I started all of this,” quotes Keshab.

However, the outbreak of a deadly pandemic has changed the picture of the fashion and entertainment industry for over a year. While Odisha is an emerging hub of fashion, the present situation has somewhat put forth a question mark. Keshab shares his views about it while saying, “I have come across some great artists here and I am really glad about it but I do feel. There’s a lack of exposure and professionalism here which with time will get better for sure.”



