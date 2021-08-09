Bhubaneswar: The Oath Taking Ceremony of 47 newly recruited Civil Judges on Probation of 2019-batch is held on today in the Odisha Judicial Academy, Cuttack. Hon’ble Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar, Chief Justice, Orissa High Court and Patron-in-Chief, Odisha Judicial Academy graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest, administered Oath to the 47 newly recruited Civil Judges, addressed the august house and released the Training Module of the Induction Training, 2021-22 accompanied by Hon’ble Sri Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge, Orissa High Court and Chairman, Odisha Judicial Academy, Hon’ble Sri Justice Debabrata Dash, Hon’ble Sri Justice K. R. Mohapatra and Hon’ble Miss Justice Savitri Ratho, Judges of Orissa High Court and Members of the Odisha Judicial Academy and Training Committee.

Hon’ble Sri Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge, Orissa High Court and Chairman Odisha Judicial Academy delivered the Welcome Address and the aim and objective of the Training. Hon’ble Sri Justice Biswajit Mohanty, Hon’ble Sri Justice B. R. Sarangi, Hon’ble Sti Sustice S. K. Sahoo, Hon’ble Sti Justice B.P. Routray, Hon’ble Sri Justice Sanjeev Kumar Panigrahi judges of the Orissa High Court, Offices of the Registry, other distinguished guests were present on this occasion. Hon’ble Sti Justice Debabrata Dash Judge, Orissa High Court and member, Odisha Judicial Academy and Training Committee delivered Vote of Thanks to the august gathering.

