Central Bank of India Launched Missed Call Facilitiy for Loans / Deposits on the 140th birth anniversary of its Founder Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala

Mumbai: Central Bank of India celebrated 140th birth anniversary of its Founder Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala at its Mumbai Main Office the heritage building of the Bank on 9th Aug.2021.The auspicious day was graced by Shri M V Rao MD & CEO of the bank, Executive Directors and other dignitaries ,members of the founders family, along with Staff and Customers of the Bank.

The Bank launched hassle free loan inquiry by dialing number 9223901111 along with other attractive facilities for their valued customers like Revamped Internet Banking, FCNR Product, AI based Pre-approved credit offers, SME Gold/Demand Loan Co-lending, Housing Loan Co-lending, Bank’s Official Youtube, LinkedIn and Instagram Pages.