Bhubaneswar: OAS officer Sameer Dash was deployed to the office of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday. “Sameer Dash, OAS-A (JB), Under Secretary to Govt, W & CD Dept, who was earlier deployed to the office of the CEO, Odisha vide this Department Notification no. 38017 dated 27. 10. 2023 is hereby deployed to the O/o the Chief Minister, Odisha until further orders”, reads an official order issued on Tuesday by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.