Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar Felicitates Indian Deaf Cricket Team for Historic Victory Over England

Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, today felicitated the Indian Deaf Cricket Team at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre for their historic victory in the Bilateral International Deaf Cricket Series against England. The team clinched the series with a 5-2 win in the T20 matches held during June 18 to June 27, 2024, in England.

During the felicitation ceremony, Dr. Kumar honored the team members with bouquets and shawls, expressing the nation’s pride in their remarkable achievement. “This victory of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team is a moment of pride for the entire country. The team’s determination has turned the impossible into possible. This win is not just yours but belongs to the entire nation,” Dr. Kumar said.

The Minister further added, “Our deaf players have proven that given the opportunity, they can always rise to the occasion. Hoisting the tricolor on foreign soil is a matter of great pride for all of us. Victory on the cricket field instills energy, enthusiasm, and joy in a person’s life, inspiring them to overcome the harshest of circumstances.”

Also present at the event were Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Deputy Director General, Shri Kishore Baburao Surwade, senior officials of the department and representatives from the Indian Deaf Association. They extended their congratulations and best wishes to all team members.

Dr. Kumar concluded by saying, “The success of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team will inspire hope and motivation in the lives of deaf athletes, encouraging them to move forward and achieve greater heights.”