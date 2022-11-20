O.P. Jindal School Holds Book Fair 2022

Angul: A spectacular display of books of various genres and sizes caught the attention of many students, staff members, and parents in a two-day OPJS Book Fair 2022 held at O. P. Jindal School from 18 November to 19 November 2022.

The Book Fair was inaugurated by Shri Damodar Mittal, Chairman of the School Working Committee. He advised the students to become avid readers and urged them to devote substantial time to inherit knowledge from books.

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries of the programme Mrs. Sujata Saraogi and Mrs. Shipra Jha were welcomed with magnificent cultural programmes by the students, who presented a group song for the dignitaries. Tiny tots Myra Chauhan and Aavya Dubey enthralled the gathering with their beautiful exposition on the ‘importance of books in our lives’.

The dignitaries also visited and motivated the participants of the inter-school science exhibition and observed demonstrations of their respective projects. The programme turned out to be an absolute success due to the impetus and insights provided by the dignitaries.

O.P. Jindal School Principal Mr. Atanu Rath thanked Sadashiv Book World, Bhubaneswar for organising such a beautiful event and advised the students to adopt book- reading as a regular habit throughout their lives and also outlined the importance of selecting good books.