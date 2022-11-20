Tata Steel Mining Organises Programme on Women Excellence

Sukinda : Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) organised an awareness programme on ‘Excellence of Women in Everyday Life’ for community women at its Sukinda Chromite Mine recently. The event was attended by more than 150 women from nearby communities in and around the ecosystem.

The session was conducted by author and certified corporate trainer Aparna Sharma.

During the day-long programme, the participants were given tips through real life stories of common women on how to know their core strengths and utilize the same in achieving excellence in their day-to-day life.

Speaking about the session, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, TSML said, “Almost fifty percent of our society is represented by women and we must respect power of fifty for their contribution to making India an economic power”.

Excited over huge response from the participants during interactive session, Aparna Sharma said, “Women are now venturing into different careers and shouldering responsibilities beyond the comforts of their home. Juggling between home and career, their emotional, social, and physical wellbeing gets affected by work pressure both at home and in their chose profession. Considering this, it is important to learn about how to achieve excellence in day to day everyday life so as to create a balance in life.”

TSML aims to organize more such programmes in future to help empower women community.