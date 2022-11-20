Hall of Fame2.0 seeks to spur entrepreneurship through mentoring and networking

Bhubaneswar : Hall of Fame 2.0, a joint endeavour of TiE Bhubaneshwar and Start-up Odisha, aimed at accelerating entrepreneurship in the state, will unveil its second edition of “Hall of Fame”, a platform for start-ups to showcase their products and services at a specially curated exhibition in the city on Monday, 21st.2022. During the event, budding entrepreneurs can look forward to a slew of opportunities to network and imbibe knowledge relating to nuances in the start-up ecosystem including funding and incubation through highly focused mentoring and knowledge sessions by experienced professionals.

The inaugural ceremony will be graced by Shri.Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of Science & Technology, GOO, Mr.Manoj Mishra, Secretary, IT Department, GOO, Mr.Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha, Mr.Debasish Patnaik, President, TiE Bhubaneswar and Mr.Sunil Taneja Vice President TiE Bhubaneswar. Mr.Manas Panda, Director, STPI, Bhubaneswarand Mr.Prasant Biswal, Head – CSR & Corporate affairs JSW Group would be present during the valedictory session.

During the programme, social entrepreneur Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KiiT & KIIS will share his entrepreneurial journey with the start-ups and will give them a first-hand narration of the challenges he faced as well as how he addressed them so that they would know what to expect and how to face pit falls in entrepreneurship.

High level investors from across the country will also interact with the start-ups and will share with them important aspects in financial management related to their products and services. Some of the investors include top names like Mumbai Angels, Indian Angels, Lets Venture and others. The open house session will give start-ups an opportunity to interact with investors, clear doubts, seek clarity and receive advice on entrepreneurship.