Children’s Creativity Celebrated ‘Kallola- 2022’

Bhubaneswar : As part of the World Children’s Day celebrations, a film festival for children ‘Kallola 2022’ was organized in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Supported by UNICEF and Aaina, films made by children on the theme “Children & Climate Change” were released at the film festival and child film makers were felicitated.

Through the films children expressed their concerns on climate change and also highlighted climate actions to help cope with climate change and build resilience. Around 47 school students from Harihar Nodal High School, Loisingha in Balangir, Ashram School, Pitamahal, Rayagada and Jenapur Government High School, Jajpur districts participated in film making workshops and worked in groups to produce nine short films on climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Hockey India and Padmashri awardee Dillip Tirkey said, “Climate change is a complex problem for the entire world. Even as elders are trying to understand it and find solutions, such films made by children can be a pathfinder for people.”

Chairperson of Mo College and well-known actor Akash Dasnayak said, “We are already seeing the impact of climate change around us. I am happy to see that children are not only aware but also have been given the skills to make films on it. It would be important to see that the films reach a wide audience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sugata Roy, Officer in-charge, UNICEF Odisha said, “Child Rights include a child’s right to participate, express views and be heard. Through our partnership with Kallola, we have promoted a platform where children are able to express themselves freely and can use the creative medium to have their voices heard. We congratulate all the children who have worked together to produce the impressive films and hope that the films can be shown all across the state.”

International chess player Padmini Rout said “while climate change is now a headache for the whole world, films made by children will definitely bring about a change in society.” Similarly, popular actress Elina Samantray said, “The way children have been able to package important messages on climate change in just 90 seconds is truly commendable.”

OSCPCR Chairperson Mandakini Kar and Subhrajyoti Hati, Secretary cum Treasurer of UDRA, have expressed their happiness and praised the efforts of Kallola.

Smt. Sneha Mishra, Secretary of AAINA said, “It was very difficult to work on the issue of Children & Climate Change in the ninth edition of Kallola. A lot of questions flashed in our minds. But after watching the movies of children on such a concern issue, we feel that all our efforts are successful. The children have played excellent role in the movies”.

Among others,Ms Radhika Srivastava, Advocacy, Communications &Partnership Specialist, UNICEF said, “UNICEF has partnered with Kallola over several years. What initially started as a competition for film makers has now transitioned into a festival for the children and by the children. We believe in empowering children so that they can become leaders of today and guide their generation into a brighter and more secure future.”

The WASH Specialist of UNICEF, Shipra Saxena said “Climate change poses a significant challenge to society. Odisha’s geographic location and its climatic conditions make it highly prone to climate change and other multiple hazards particularly affecting the lives of the poor, women, children and vulnerable people, More children and youth should be encouraged to generate awareness and empower everyone to take action and promote measures for climate change adaptation.”

The festival included cultural performances by children and their schools. Ms. Smriti Mohanty, Program Manager; Aaina offered the vote of thanks.