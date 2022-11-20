MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu inauguratesIndus Towers and Vodafone India Foundation’s SmartAgri Project and new telecom tower in Gajapati, Odisha

Gajapati : Under Indus Towers Limited CSR programand Vodafone Idea Foundation along with Solidaridad, announces the launch of ‘SmartAgri Project’ in Kharsanda at Gajapati District in Odisha. The SmartAgri Project – Gajapati was inaugurated by Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahuat the District Collector’s Office, Gajapatiin presence of several dignitaries including Shri G Tirupati Rao, President Zilla Parishad (Gajapati), Shri B K Nayak, Sr. DDG- DoT,Shri K Narayan Rao, MLA (Paralakhemundi), Shri Dasarathi Gamango, MLA (Mohana).The programme saw presence of farmers from nearby villages who were also given an understanding and benefits of the project. On the occasion, Shri Sahu also unveiled Indus Towers’ Kharsanda mobile tower site situated 18kms from the DC’s office. The mobile tower will play a significant role in enabling internet connectivity for IoT (Internet of Things) enabled equipment, servicesand information flow requirement for this project.The inauguration was attended by Chairmen of Zila Parishads as well.

Indus Towers and Vodafone Foundation SmartAgri Project in Gajapati is being implemented in two Blocks– Mohana and Gumma which will benefit around 5000 farmers across the 25 villages in the district.At the project location, IoT based farm equipment such as Automatic Weather Station, Soil moisture Sensor and Remote monitoring Camera will be installed in the fields to collected Realtime information related to crops, weather pattern, moisture and insect infestation. The farmers included in this project will also be provided regular support through trainings on good agricultural practices. They will also be offered access to farm advisory which will be localised in Odiya so that they are able to have a view of precise measures and are equipped to apply the right inputs in their farmland.This is the second of such project being introduced in Odisha. The otherprojects is in Cuttack.

At the inauguration, Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Hon’ble Member of Parliament said,“Odisha has a marked reliance on agriculture. A project SmartAgri Project will play significant role in education and equipping farmers to learn ways to increase yields. I congratulate Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea Foundation and Solidaridad for introducing a powerful platform aimed to solve challenges faced by our farmer community and improve their agriculture practices, farm yield, revenues and overall quality of life.”

Mr. Vijay Chaturvedi, Circle CEO, Odisha, Indus Towers Limited said, “On behalf of Indus Towers,

I would like to thankHon’ble Member of Parliament, Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahu for his presence today and for supporting the much-needed expansion of telecom infrastructure in Odisha. We will

continue to bring communities across the length and breadth of India into the digital fold which, in addition to giving them countless benefits. Under Indus’s CSR program, the SmartAgri Project is a nationwide project designed with the belief that mobile technology has the potential to improve agricultural productivity by enabling access to information and services to farmers. It is currently being implemented in ten states namely Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The project will potentially reach approximately 4,11,500 farmers.”