Odisha: Gajapati District Reports 13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Gajapati District Reports 13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,912 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 24th June

New Positive Cases: 2912

In quarantine: 1675

Local contacts: 1237

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 119 Balasore: 220 Bargarh: 31 Bhadrak: 136 Balangir: 12 Boudh: 18 Cuttack: 382 Deogarh: 4 Dhenkanal: 42 Gajapati: 13 Ganjam: 18 Jagatsinghpur: 131 Jajpur: 292 Jharsuguda: 14 Kalahandi: 35 Kandhamal: 36 Kendrapada: 71 Keonjhar: 70 Khurda: 401 Koraput: 54 Malkangiri: 49 Mayurbhanj: 174 Nawarangpur: 50 Nayagarh: 140 Nuapada: 8 Puri: 161 Rayagada: 52 Sambalpur: 30 Sonepur: 13 Sundargarh: 71 State Pool: 65

New recoveries: 3486

Cumulative tested: 13417387

Positive: 893508

Recovered: 856498

Active case: 33156