O.P.Jindal School Celebrates 12th Annual Function ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Nrityanjali’

Angul: The O.P. Jindal School located at Jindal Nagar, Angul celebrated its 12th Annual Function ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Nrityanjali’ at its school premises on Saturday evening. On this occasion Mrs. Sujata Saraogi, President Jindal Mahila Samiti, lighted the lamp on behalf of the Chief-Guest of the program Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, CEO-Jindal Steel & Power(JSP) . The school function began with full of enthusiasm where students, parents, employees of JSP and villagers from the periphery gathered in a large numbers.

On this occasion Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, ED In-Charge, JSP ; Mr. Damodar Mittal, ED,Jindal Steel Odisha and Chairman of the School Working Committee; Mr.Ravi Shankar, EVP HR & ES,JSP & Manager of the School also attended the function as Guest of Honor and witnessed the splendid performance of the school students.

Addressing on this occasion Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha and Mr. Damodar Mittal remembered their school days and advised the students to focus on both curricular and co-curricular activities and get ready to drive the India of Tomorrow as the largest economic Power of the world.

Enthusiastic and dynamic young scholars of the school presented multi-pronged dramatic talent on the stage under the guidance of the choreographer.

Prizes were awarded to the meritorious students of Std. X & XII of the school for their remarkable performance in the 2022 CBSE exam.

Mr. Atanu Rath, Principal of O.P. Jindal School ceremoniously welcomed the eminent guests and presented the Annual Report of the school.

The meritorious toppers of the classes and the winners of various contests also received the prizes from the Guests.

The theme of the year ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Nrityanjali’ captivated the attention of the audience on the premises during the gala evening.

The programme closed with the Vote of thanks by Mr.Raman Raj Srivastav of class12th. It was followed by ceremonial presentation of the National Anthem by the students.