Dalmia Cement supports 24th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation week

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited hosted the concluding ceremony of the 24th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week which was celebrated from 19th December 2022 to 25th December 2022. This year under the Bhubaneswar region which covers the entire state of Odisha with participation from 86 mines of large and small category comprising of iron ore, manganese, bauxite, chromite, graphite, limestone and semiprecious stones. The above exercise is being organized & guided in collaboration with the Indian Bureau of Mines, Bhubaneswar region. During the week-long celebration, mine personnel inspected and evaluated their peers on various activities with related to mines including environment and mineral conservation.

Sri Pankaj Kulshrestha, Chief Controller of Mines and Dr Y. G. Kale, Controller of Mines from India Bureau of Mines were present as the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honor at the concluding day function held on 22nd January 2023. Mr. Rajib Lochan Mohanty, President, Eastern Zone Mining Association was also present as the Guest of Honor in the function hosted by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.

Sri Ganesh W Jirkuntwar, Sr. Executive Director & National Manufacturing Head Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited was also present along with Mr. Babulal Gurjar, Regional Controller of Mines, Bhubaneswar presented the Executive Summary Report generated from the Environment Week drive. Sri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur presided over the function. There were more than 132 prizes awarded to different mines for their achievements in the respective areas.

Ganesh W Jirkuntwar, Sr. Executive Director & National Manufacturing Head Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, commented. “It gives us great privilege to have been able to successfully celebrate the 24th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation. The main purpose of Mines Environment week is to involve all mine owners and employees to work collaboratively towards safe mining practices and significantly reduce pollution load in mines as well as the mining industry as a whole. At Dalmia Bharat our vision and mission are towards a clean and green environment.” He also highlighted the various initiatives of Indian Bureau of Mines which are benefitting the entire Mining Industry.

Mining operations have been seen as hazardous one and therefore the Indian Bureau of Mines Govt of India has initiated a flagship movement in the name of Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week which is celebrated every year in different regions of the country for the non-coal mines. This event is especially significant for the state of Odisha as mining is a major industrial activity which not only generate huge revenue for the state but also create large employment opportunity including socio-economical upliftment of the community surrounding mine operational areas.

Sri Saroj Kumar Rout, Group head (Mining operations), Dalmia Cement also the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of 24th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week played an active role welcomed the dignitaries alongwith Sh. Debi Prasad Mishra, General Secretary, Organizing Committee who offered a vote of thanks to conclude the event.