Nutrition Awareness Week observed by AM/NS India at Nuagarh

Paradeep : With an aim to increase awareness on nutrition and healthy eating practices, the CSR wing of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has observed Nutrition Awareness Week at Nuagarh in Paradeep. About 300 women and adolescent girls, Anganwadi and ANM workers from periphery villages participated in the awareness programme.

The main objective of organising the programme was to spread awareness about nutrition and locally available nutritious food, fruits and vegetables. On the occasion, Dr Ajit Jena, Chief Medical Officer, AM/NS India said, “Raising awareness about nutrition is very important as every person should know and understand about their diet. Eating a healthy diet is not all about counting calories and carbohydrates, it is also about eating the proper foods to support your body’s natural functions for a healthy life.”

Addressing the gathering Dr. Niranjan Dwivedi of the Mobile Medical Unit, AM/NS India stressed on the importance of nutritional and adaptive eating habits which can help maintain a healthy lifestyle. He also advised the participants to take a well-balanced and nutritious diet, which is essential for a healthy mind and body.

Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head-CSR, AM/NS India said, “Due to lack of proper knowledge on diet, many people face health related issues. Proper knowledge can only help them to maintain a healthy lifestyle by taking proper diet. As a responsible corporate house, we always take pro-active steps in organising such awareness programmes for wellbeing of the community”.

The other guests present on the occasion included Sri Debendra Swain, Sarpanch and Dr (Ms) Soumya Priyadarshini Sumitra Rani, CHC, Kunjang.