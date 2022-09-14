Subarnarekha Port extends support to flood-hit villagers in Baliapal and Basta

Baliapal : Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) has extended support to the community in flood-affected areas of Baliapal and Basta regions in Balasore district. The Company, in close coordination with the district administration of Balasore, has provided relief materials to over 3000 families of 10 flood-hit villages in these blocks.

To support the people, SPPL initiated relief operation through local administration from the early days of flood as it hit the area in August 2022 following heavy rain. On the advice of district administration, dry foods and bleaching powder packets were provided to the people. More than 15,200 packets of biscuits, 3500 packets of water bottles and 1000 packets of essential items including food (flattened rice, jaggery), candle sticks, match box and soaps were handed over to government officials for distribution in around 10 villages badly affected by the flood.

Besides, over 1000 waterproof and high-quality tarpaulins were handed over to Tehsil office, Baliapal for distribution among the families whose thatched houses were destroyed completely in the flood and rain.

Expressing his gratitude to the district administration for providing all support to Subarnarekha port team to serve the people of Baliapal and Basta area during this trying time, Prakash Singh, Executive Director, SPPL said, with guidance from government authorities we contributed our bit for the flood affected people of the area. We stay committed for the welfare of the community of the region and will continue with our CSR work for them.

SPPL has been organising health camps, helping local youngsters with skill development, providing drinking water facility for the community and working on many such activities around its proposed project area.