NTPC Renewable Energy Limited signs Term Sheet with Greenko ZeroC Pvt Ltd to Supply Round the Clock RE Power of 1300 MW Capacity for its Green Ammonia Plant

Mumbai : NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, has signed Term Sheet with Greenko ZeroC Pvt Ltd (A Greenko Group Company) on 28th March, 2023 to Supply 1300 MW Round the Clock RE Power for powering Greenko’s upcoming Green Ammonia Plant at Kakinada, India.

The Term Sheet was signed in the august presence of Shri. Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd), Shri Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder and MD, Greenko and other senior officials from NTPC REL.

The agreement between the two companies is one of the world’s single largest contract for supply of round-the-clock renewable supply for an industrial client.

The Term Sheet was signed by Shri. Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd and Shri. Mahesh Kolli, Founder and Joint MD, Greenko Group at NTPC office in New Delhi.