NTPC provides Body Worn Cameras to Jharkhand Traffic Police under CSR

NTPC Coal Mining HQ and NTPC Mining Limited(NML) have provided 50 no.s of Body body-worn cameras to Jharkhand Police, Ranchi under its CSR initiative today at Police Control Room, Ranchi.

On the occasion, Shri Animesh Jain, CGM(I/c), NTPC CMHQ and CEO, NML handed over the body-worn camera to Shri Kumar Gaurav, Superintendent of Police (IPS), Traffic police, Ranchi in the august presence of Shri Srinivas K Murthy, General Manager(HR).

After receiving the body-worn cameras from NTPC, SP (Traffic Police), Shri Kumar handed them over to traffic personnel present on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of NTPC in providing the camera, and said that with the “intervention of technology, traffic management will be better regulated for improved transparency”. He added that the use of body cameras by traffic personnel will aid in recording public interaction and grievances as evidentiary value which can help to resolve disputes.

Shri Jain CGM(I/c), NTPC CMHQ said that NTPC has the presence of coal mining projects in the State of Jharkhand and he reiterated support from NTPC and NML under its various CSR initiatives for the welfare of the society.