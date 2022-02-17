NTPC Darlipali celebrates 9th Raising Day

Darlipali: NTPC Darlipali celebrated 9th Raising Day on 17th February with pomp and fervor. Starting the celebration with “Prabhat Pheri”, Shri A K Samaiyar, CGM (Darlipali) & Smt. Manisha Samaiyar, President (Abhilasha ladies club) along with employees leaded the ceremony along with other senior dignitaries of NTPC.

Marking the celebration in Plant area, Shri A K Samaiyar, CGM (Darlipali) hoisted the NTPC flag in the august presence of Shri Vijay Chand, GM (O&M), Shri Sanjay Srivastava, GM (Operation), Shri T K Bageshwar, GM (TS), Shri Subash Thakur, GM (FM), Shri Arnab Maitra, GM (Maint.), Shri Vishal Mathur, GM (Project).

Shri Samaiyar addressed the gathering and congratulated & highlighted the achievements of Team Darlipali for the achieved milestones. Shri Samaiyar also encouraged and urged Team Darlipali to continue with the same spirit.

Marking the auspicious day, awards, and recognition like Manveeyta Puraskar, Power excel and NOCET were also conferred to the employees. Shri Samaiyar congratulated the awardees on their achievement.

Following the award ceremony, CGM (Darlipali), Smt Manisha Samaiyar, President (Abhilasha ladies club along with GMs, members of Abhilasha ladies club and other senior officials of Darlipali participated in plantation drive.

The ceremony was attended by HODs, senior officials of NTPC Darlipali and was also telecasted via virtual mode in view of covid protocols.

Director (HR) inaugurates Niramay Hospital at NTPC Darlipali

Shri D K Patel, Director (HR) inaugurated Niramay Hospital at NTPC Darlipali through online mode in the august presence of Shri A K Goswami, RED (ER-II), on Raising Day of NTPC Darlipali.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Patel congratulated Team Darlipali on 9th Raising Day of the station and elaborated on townships with all facilities for ensuring good lifestyle of employees and their family members. The Niramay hospital with all the facilities like telemedicine service, E-ICU and several others will be very crucial for employees and other stakeholders, he added.

