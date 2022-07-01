NTPC commissions India’s Largest Floating Solar Plant

New Delhi :NTPC Ltd has declared the COD of the last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project in Telangana. Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project is India’s largest Floating Solar Plant commissioned by NTPC.

With the successful commissioning, the last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 01.07.2022.

The total installed capacity of the company is 69,134.20 MW having 23 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.