PM Narendra Modi congratulates His Excellency Yair Lapid for assuming the premiership of Israel

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has congratulated His Excellency Yair Lapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. Shri Modi has also thanked His Excellency Naftali Bennett for being a true friend of India.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations.”

“Thank you His Excellency @naftalibennett for being a true friend of India. I cherish our fruitful interactions and wish you success in your new role.”

