NTPC Bongaigaon Observes World Water Day

NTPC Bongaigaon reaffirmed its commitment to water conservation by observing World Water Day at its premises. Employees and their families participated in a spirited walkathon aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving water resources.

The event was organized by EMG and Ash Utilization Deptt. was graced by the presence of Shri K C Muraleedharan, CGM(O&M), and Shri A Biswas, GM(Operation), Heads of Departments, Shri M S Kandari, Asst. Commandant, CISF highlighted the organization’s unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability.

During the ceremony, a solemn water day pledge was administered by Shri Muraleedharan emphasizing the collective responsibility towards water conservation and encouraging individuals to adopt sustainable water.

NTPC Bongaigaon’s proactive approach to water conservation sets a commendable example for other organizations, promoting a sustainable framework that benefits present and future generations alike.