NTPC Bongaigaon Clinches Top Honor for Social Media Excellence at Annual Corporate Communications Award

Bongaigaon: NTPC Bongaigaon, the 750 MW power station of ER-II bagged the 1st prize for Best Social Media Practices across NTPC during the 32nd Annual Corporate Communication Meet held in Lucknow, UP.

The award was presented by Shri D K Patel, Director (HR), NTPC alongside Shri Harjit Singh, Executive Director (Corporate Communication), Shri N S Rao, Regional Executive Director, (NR) and Dr. Sunil Kumar Dang, Regional Head of HR on 7th April, 2024. This momentous occasion highlights NTPC Bongaigaon’s unwavering commitment to excellence in corporate communication and social media engagement.

In a subsequent event on 9th April, 2024, the torchbearers of NTPC Bongaigaon led by Shri K C Muraleedharan, BUH and CGM, NTPC Bongaigaon in the presence of Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M), were honored as they received the awards from Shri Madhurjya Singha Lahkar, Sr. Manager, HR-Corporate Communication in the presence of Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), and Shri Roshan Dungdung, DGM (HR). Expressing his elation, Shri Muraleedharan commended the dedicated team at NTPC Bongaigaon for their outstanding achievement and encouraged them to persist in their pursuit of excellence, aiming to bring further acclaim to the power station. The recognition garnered at the Annual Corporate Communications Award stands as a testimony to NTPC Bongaigaon’s relentless efforts in harnessing the power of social media for effective communication and outreach.