NTPC Bhubaneswar office observes Anti Terrorism day

Bhubaneswar: NTPC, Bhubaneswar office observed anti Terrorism Day, on May 21st , to spread the message of global peace, harmony and non-violence. On this occasion , Shri Sanjeev Kishore , Regional Executive Director (RED) Eastern Region 2 administered the oath to the employees while maintaining social distancing and while wearing protective masks due to on going Covid 19 pandemic guidelines. Similarly, all unit heads on Eastern Region of NTPC such as Heads of Project of NTPC Talcher Kaniha, NTPC Talcher Thermal in Angul district , NTPC Darlipali in Sundargarh district and Bongaigaon in Assam also administered the oath to NTPC employees while observing 21 May as Anti Terrorism day .

This day also honors thousands of soldiers who have fought against the scourge of terrorism. The objective behind observance of this day is to wean away the youth from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest.

