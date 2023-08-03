NTPC Bags North Dhadu (East) Coal Block

Mumbai : NTPC Mining Limited (NML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility, won the bid for North Dadu (East) coal block in the recently concluded coal block auction conducted by the Ministry of Coal.

After rigorous efforts and strategic planning, NML has secured the rights to develop and extract coal from the North Dhadu (East) coal block in Jharkhand, which has 439 million tonnes of reserves with peak rated capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum. This will be the first commercial coal mine of NML.

This successful bid represents a significant milestone for NML, reaffirming the commitment to India’s energy security. As a responsible corporate citizen, NML will ensure that all mining activities are carried out with utmost care for the environment, adhering to the highest safety and sustainability standards.

The successful bid in the coal block auction is a testament to NTPC’s strong vision, perseverance, and commitment to excellence.