Subarnarekha Port launches Computer and English Learning Centre in Baliapal Tata Steel Foundation to manage the centre

Baliapal : Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) inaugurated the Computer and English Learning Centre in Bamnipal with support from Tata Steel Foundation. The momentous event took place on the campus of Krushna Chandra Pipili Mahavidyalaya, Pratappur, Baliapal, and was graced by Dr. Santosh Kumar Tripathy, Vice Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, and Sushant Kumar Mishra, Executive Director of SPPL.

The primary objective of the centre is to provide valuable soft skill training and enhance personality development through spoken English. Particular attention will be given to empowering the youth with improved career aspirations, equipping them with essential skills for a brighter future.

Additionally, the centre aims to promote digital literacy among members of Women Self Help Groups, contributing to inclusive growth of the region.

SPPL remains dedicated to its vision of fostering community development and will continue to undertake initiatives that enrich the lives of the people in Baliapal.