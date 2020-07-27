NTPC awarded with prestigious FICCI “Jury Commendation Certificate” for Women Empowerment

New Delhi: NTPC has been conferred with the prestigious FICCI “Jury Commendation Certificate” under the Category “Women Empowerment”. The award has been received for NTPC’s flagship “Girl Empowerment Mission” Project. NTPC is the only PSU to receive the FICCI Award this year. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs was the Chief Guest at the virtual 18th FICCI award ceremony held on July 27, 2020.

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC received the certificate on behalf of the company. In his video address on receiving the award, CMD NTPC stated that this is humble, yet valuable contribution by NTPC to the national cause of gender justice and empowerment.

GEM has been launched by NTPC to provide holistic education to girl children in the age group of 10-12 years. The programme prepares the girl child to become a well-rounded adult. Furthermore, it encourages girl children to get connected to a subject with their creative skills; develops psychological, social, and emotional growth.

GEM workshop is organized in all Stations of NTPC across the country including NTPC Talcher Kaniha, where over 120 girls participated from peripheral villages. The workshop at NTPC Kaniha was conducted for a total of five weeks, comprising of summer holidays followed by a follow-up session in the winter break and included a variety of curricular and extra-curricular activities such as sports, theatre, dance, yoga, etc. to instill curiosity, help them develop better communication and social skills and make learning an engaging and meaningful experience.

