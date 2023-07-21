North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) organized Showcasing Tripura at Varanasi

Tripura is a unique semi-hilly state in the North Eastern Region of India, surrounded on three sides by international borders, and home to a diverse mix of tribal cultures, natural resources, and religious groups. In order to promote Tripura as a ‘go-to’ business destination, the state successfully conducted an event titled, “Showcasing Tripura at Varanasi” on 21 July 2023. The occasion was used to display its famous GI tagged, organic Tripura Queen Pineapple and a variety of other Agri Horti produces alongside its rich Handloom &Handicraft industry, Tourism, Rubber and Bamboo produce.

The event supported by seven departments of Tripura, viz. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Tribal Welfare Department, Forest Department, Industry Department, Handloom and Handicraft, and Tourism Department. It was executed by North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest of the event Shri Ratan Lal Nath, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Power, Government of Tripura reiterated the State Government’s commitment to promote local produce, artisans, and the land as such. He talked about the need to GI certify the unique produce and products to preserve and promote tradition. Talking about the focus of the Government, he said that it was essential for the rest of India and world to recognize the potential of the State both in terms of produce/ product availability and its geography. The State is promoting innovation, food processing and allied industries and making it tourist friendly and accessible.

The event was also graced by Shri Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) – Stamp and Court Fees and Registration Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Ashok Tiwari, Mayor of Varanasi, and Shri Saurabh Srivastava, MLA Varanasi Cantt as guest of honour, Shri Apurva Roy, Secretary Agriculture, Government of Tripura, Shri UK Chakma, Secretary Tourism and Shri PL Agarwal, Additional PCCF, and a host of other senior officials from Tripura and Uttar Pradesh governments also graced the event.

Commodore Rajiv Ashok (Retd), Managing Director NERAMAC, in his welcome address, expressed and shared the idea behind the event. He said that the reason for choosing this location outside the North Eastern Region was the rich heritage that the city portrays, its recognition as a promoter of a vibrant handloom and handicraft industry, and naturally being an important cultural centre and an emerging commercial hub in the region.

The event also saw a Buyer Seller meet with over 50 buyers participating. They represented a cross-section of fields ranging from agri-horti sector, tourism, perfume to handloom and handicraft. The interest and intent to do business with Tripura by these buyers was the most important take-away of the event and is sure to see linkages being established in the coming months.