Air Force Day Parade And Flypast To Be Held At Prayagraj



The Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on 08 October 2023. Keeping with the new tradition of hosting the Air Force Day celebrations in different parts of the country, this year’s Air Force Day parade and Air Display will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.



The ceremonial parade would be conducted at Air Force Station Bamrauli and the Air Display would be conducted over the Sangam area, in the vicinity of the Ordnance Depot Fort in Prayagraj. The scenic surroundings would add to the appeal of the stream of aircraft flying-by in close formation.



The Air Force Day Celebrations will actually commence more than a week before this with an Air Display near Bhojtal Lake at Bhopal Madhya Pradesh on 30 September 2023.



IAF is looking forward to greeting and enthralling the local populace with its exciting range of aerobatic performances, both at Prayagraj and Bhopal. The previous edition of the Air Force Day Parade was held at Chandigarh, with the flypast being conducted over the Sukhna Lake there.