No respite from heatwave for twin cities for next 3-4 days

IMD on Monday sounded heatwave alert for the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. As per the forecast, the twin cities might record maximum (day) temperature above normal temperature today.



From 30 degree Celsius by 5.30 am and 88 per cent humidity level, the maximum temperature in the capital city of Bhubaneswar shot up to 41.6 degrees by 11:30 am.



Sambalpur district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42 degrees by 11:30 am today.



“Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 4 to 6 degree Celsius at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next two days. Consequently, hot and discomfort weather is likely during next 3 days,” said the IMD.



