EAM Jaishankar flags supply chain disruptions, prolonged debt crisis as global prime challenges

The prospects of a global economic recovery remain dim amid supply chain disruptions, prolonged debt crisis and pressures on energy, food and fertiliser security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, calling for a united global approach to deal with the challenges.



In an address at the G20 Development Ministers’ conclave here, he also said that India has put forward an ambitious seven-year action plan for accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that presented an integrated and inclusive roadmap for G20 actions.



The roadmap focuses on digital public infrastructure and fostering data for development, investing in women-led development and energy transition to protect the planet.



