Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses Global DPI Summit



Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses Global DPI Summit.



“The DPI movement is about the future of governance in this digital age. It deals with inclusion, transparency, and responsiveness, all of which people around the world are seeking.



‘DPI has a catalytic effect on the digital economy of a nation” he says.













“India is also working on the obvious need to create multiple frameworks for global standard cyber law.” “The #IndiaStack that started with the #Aadhaar layer has now become a rich, complex stack that is constantly evolving. As we look towards the partnership, we see this DPI structure evolving and innovating, accelerating even further with the advent of tech like AI, and language models. It is truly a partnership which is a win-win for all of the nations.”